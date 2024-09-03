Lessons in Flexibility



Park Cities, Dallas teens learn by teaching youngsters at student-run summer classes

Enterprising and charitable students from Highland Park High School and St. Mark’s School of Texas have formed nonprofit ZG BrightFuture and taught fun summer classes at the Arlington Park Recreational Center.

Ziling Zhou, of HPHS, and Christopher Guffey, of St. Mark’s, also brought in friends Jon Sustek and Samuel Craig, both of J.J. Pearce High School in Richardson, and plan to expand the summer program to other area rec centers.

“We came up with lessons that were fun and promoted growth and learning, a general mentorship program,” Guffey said. “There was a lot of fine tuning to get where we are, creating lesson plans, and making a database to expand to multiple rec centers, so kids can use those lesson plans.”

The plan grew out of a Girl Scout project Zhou had done before.

“I did an art camp here over the summer with the kids,” Zhou recalled. “And I thought, ‘This is cool. What if I kept doing it?’ Then I brought Chris in. We pivoted more toward educational activities because I know not everyone is into art.”

Activities have included building model boats and bridges to help learn about the relationships between buoyancy and surface area, and weight and structural integrity.

“The concept of incorporating more fun and interactive learning was particularly appealing to me,” Craig said. “I thoroughly enjoy working with the kids and the organization, and I hope to continue making a difference in the future. Although I plan to attend college next year, I still want to stay in touch with the organization and help out in any way I can.”

Craig recruited Sustek, who had experience with teaching and tutoring.

“What we really emphasize is socializing — being able to work together to accomplish a goal,” Jon said, adding they hope the children will take a passion for learning into life beyond the rec center.

“We have to be flexible, too,” Zhou said. “It was really hard to teach them all to make paper airplanes, because some would wander off. Half of them ended up drawing with chalk by the end, but it was still fun. The overall goal is for the kids to have fun, even if it means changing up our plans.”

ZG BrightFuture also conducted a fundraiser – soliciting donations from supermarkets, Costco, and Walmart – to give the children book supplies such as backpacks, notebooks, and pencils.

“It’s definitely a win-win for the facilities that they help and to get them their community service hours before school,” said Don Ford, program coordinator at the rec center. “And to help teach about becoming a better human.”

Plans include expanding to a second rec center and later more.

“We’re looking for longevity,” Sustek said. “We all want this to continue after we graduate. So, it’s important to get younger people onto the board. What really inspired me to join is being able to get these kids the opportunity to have these fun activities that shouldn’t be restricted just to people who can pay for these camps.”