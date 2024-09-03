Sponsored: Mullen & Mullen Music Project Kicks Off in North Texas

12 Shows at Club Dada, Tulips FTW and Ferris Wheelers Live

Dallas-based Mullen & Mullen Injury Law Firm, in collaboration with Spune Productions, proudly introduces the Mullen & Mullen Music Project, an initiative aimed at energizing the North Texas music scene. The series launched on August 6th at Club Dada with a performance by Ben Nichols of Lucero, and continued with the return of Fort Worth’s own Quaker City Night Hawks at Tulips on August 30th.

Running through April 2025, the Concert Series will feature 10 more shows at local venues, including Tulips, Club Dada, and Ferris Wheelers Live. This initiative aims to upgrade the live music experience by enhancing major venue upgrades that were already underway. Ferris Wheelers Live is unveiling new suites and a Ferris Wheel lighting project. Club Dada has upgraded their outdoor stage, while Tulips has incorporated advanced technology for live-streaming concerts. Each venue will also showcase fresh murals by local artists.

Joe Morrison of Mullen & Mullen Law Firm shares, “This project is our way of giving back to the community that’s supported us for over 41 years.”

