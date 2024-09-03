Preston Hollow Crime Reports Aug. 26-Sept.1

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: COLD CRIMINAL

PHOTO: Pixabay

An uncool vandal damaged an air conditioning unit in the 5900 block of Waggoner Drive.

Aug. 27

The ignition was damaged during the attempted theft of an automobile in the 8400 block of Ridgelea Street.

A theft of personal property occurred in the 6400 block of Norway Road at an undisclosed time.

An unknown suspect entered a vehicle and took property without consent in the 10700 block of Preston Road.

A theft occurred in the parking lot of Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas.

Aug. 28

A vehicle was stolen from a hotel in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

Property was stolen from a vehicle in a Preston Center parking lot.

Aug. 29

Property was removed without permission in the 5700 block of Forest Lane.

PHOTO: Pixabay

A burglar broke the back window of a vehicle and stole property in the 5900 block of Royal Lane.

An abandoned vehicle was reported in the 6000 block of Walnut Hill Circle.

A criminal trespass affidavit was filed at a drug store in the 11700 block of Preston Road.

PHOTO: Unsplash

Theft of property was reported at a park in the 11200 block of Preston Road.

Aug. 30

A theft occurred at a residence in the 5500 block of West University Boulevard.

Aug. 31

Theft of a motor vehicle occurred in Preston Royal Shopping Center.

An abandoned vehicle in the 4200 block of Walnut Hill Lane was cited for blocking a lane of traffic.

A motor vehicle was stolen from the parking lot at NorthPark Center.

Sept. 1

A criminal trespass warning was issued at a commercial property in the 10800 block of Preston Road.