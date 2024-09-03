Two 2023 Wins Show Greenhill Moving in the Right Direction

Greenhill won just two games last season, but both were significant. The Hornets snapped a 29-game losing streak in their season opener against Coram Deo, and later rallied from a 20-point deficit to earn their first SPC win in five years against Arlington Oakridge.

In other words, the rebuilding project for second-year head coach K.J. Williams is taking shape, and brighter days appear to be ahead.

“When it came down to what we instilled in our program, the kids bought into it. That football culture is starting to turn around,” Williams said. “I’m very happy and pleased with what’s going on.”

The optimism has carried over to the offseason, with participation numbers up significantly and several players taking college visits.

“Our core is strong. They want to make themselves relevant,” Williams said. “We always should be better than we were the year before. I want our kids to play with confidence. I want people to know that we are a football school in addition to an academic school.”

Top returnees for Greenhill include quarterback Will Black, lineman Kaden Castillo, and lanky receiver Bryson Watt, also a standout in baseball. All three are two-way players.

Running back John Hurley contributes speed, while 6-foot-5 tight end Garrett Koerner brings versatility. And the Hornets have some size up front, too, with Oliver Hill and Victor Sampson anchoring the lines.

Greenhill also added some impact transfers at the skill positions, such as Austin Price (Frisco Lone Star), Trey Davis (Frisco Wakeland), and Josiah Christian (Prosper).