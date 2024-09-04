Wednesday, September 4, 2024

PHOTO: Courtesy of WOW VIP Events
Capital One Partners With North Texas Food Bank

Claudia Carson-Habeeb 0 Comments

Capital One, in partnership with the North Texas Food Bank, raised nearly $50,000 to provide healthy, non-perishable snacks to DFW schools, supporting students in free and reduced lunch programs with an initiative called ‘Operation Snack Pack’.

Capital One associates from branches across the area contributed to the cause, highlighting the commitment of DFW communities to fight food insecurity. The initiative is part of Capital One’s broader mission to positively impact the communities where their associates live and work.

