Could Steadily Improving Lions Roar Into Contention This Season?

Slowly and steadily, St. Mark’s is making progress, even if a 15-game losing streak against SPC 4A competition might tell you otherwise.

The Lions haven’t amassed the depth yet to move up in the conference’s daunting large-school division. But they are getting incrementally closer.

“It’s important to be able to ignore the results and focus on where the improvement is happening,” said St. Mark’s head coach Harry Flaherty. “The competition is always going to be steep. We are just focused on building internally.”

St. Mark’s dropped six of its last seven games a year ago with a depleted roster. But the Lions gained experience as a result, as evidenced by a healthy crop of returnees.

Elite two-way lineman Henry Estes is back for his fourth varsity season. So are receiver Mateu Parker and running back Russell Higgins. Then there’s Noah Williams, a key contributor in the backfield and the secondary.

Lawrence Gardner will be the new starting quarterback after playing a reserve role for the past two seasons. He will be joined on offense by running back Max Bean along with linemen Henry Roden and Brady Wyatt.

The defense struggled at times last year but returns several starters including linebacker and leading tackler William Everitt, defensive back Riggs Bean — twin brother of Max — and linemen Jack Baker and Hilton Sampson.

“We feel like we’re improving from a quality standpoint each year.,” said Flaherty, who added program participation has risen to more than 100 players. “The target feels more within range for our guys.”