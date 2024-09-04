Dallas’ Busiest Fire Station Gets Makeover

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the successful makeover of Dallas Fire Station No. 20 will be held Sept. 5 and spearheaded by the North Dallas Chamber of Commerce and Texas Regional Bank.

The event will highlight the efforts made by community partners to enhance the living conditions of hardworking first responders.

The collective efforts of community members and local businesses resulted in the donation or purchase of new mattresses, dining room chairs, patio furniture, box fans, a swamp cooler, and a magnificent grill to improve the living spaces for the firefighters. The 2 1/2 bay station, built in 1986, continues its philosophy of blending into the surrounding community. The firehouse is located at 12727 Montfort Drive and remains the busiest station in Dallas.