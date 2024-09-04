Deep Senior Class Raises Expectations for Rangers

Charlie Peters was comfortable with the offense and confident in his teammates. Yet as a new starting quarterback entering last season, his head was spinning.

Two games and one amazing fourth-quarter comeback later, Peters could see why his coaches placed the Jesuit offense in his hands.

In just his second varsity start, Peters threw for 370 yards and six touchdowns as the Rangers scored 46 points after halftime to stun Rockwall in a 60-59 thriller.

“That game showed that I could do it,” Peters said. “After that, I knew they had faith in me, and I had faith in them. It felt like nobody could do wrong in that fourth quarter.”

Peters went on to have a prolific junior season, finishing with 2,993 passing yards and 32 touchdowns with just six interceptions, leading the Rangers to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

“Last year, he was kind of learning as the season progressed,” said Jesuit head coach Brandon Hickman. “It was only a matter of time. After the Rockwall game, he kind of took off with the offense. I was very impressed with the way he handled himself. We’re going to give him the keys to the car with our offense.”

Hickman said Peters has put on about 20 pounds of muscle during the offseason and will have more flexibility to command the up-tempo attack. Several of Jesuit’s top playmakers are back from a year ago, fueling optimism that the team’s normally high-powered offense could reach new heights.

“We’re returning a lot of guys that I played with last year,” Peters said. “Going on the field with them again is a huge advantage.”

Henry Bourret is a versatile running back who scored seven touchdowns. Jaeger Krauss and Jack Yeskie combined for 76 catches and almost 1,000 yards, along with nine scores. Yeskie was a pleasant surprise last season after filling in for top target Cooper Cutler, who suffered a season-ending knee injury midway through the year.

Blake Bodnar and Harlan Beucler also should make an impact at receiver. The athleticism should ramp up with the addition of standout baseball players Shane Parker and Jake Fults. Reserve quarterback Beck Berry might catch some passes, too.

“We’re very fortunate to have eight receivers who can go out and play. The core guys who we have coming back played a lot of snaps last year. I think it’s important to get a lot of guys the ball,” Hickman said. “Depth at receiver is a good problem to have.”

Jesuit also will return the majority of its starters from a defensive unit that allowed an average of just 17.5 points in eight district games.

The Rangers have holes to fill in the secondary but have size up front. Cade Gill, who had 58 tackles as a defensive end, might see some time at linebacker alongside Julien Bird and Cooper Smith.

Experience returns along the defensive line with Parker Sherman and Cole Hatzmann. The secondary will be anchored by safeties Robert Prager and Merritt Johnson.

Jesuit should have an advantage on special teams with the return of elite kicker Noah McGough, whose 17 field goals last season included a 51-yarder in the playoffs.

“Every year, our expectations are higher. Our goal is to win district, and we’ve got a chance to get to the playoffs and make a run. I like our chances because I like the way our kids are preparing,” Hickman said. “The culture of our team is better than it’s ever been.”