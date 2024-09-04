Highland Park Approves Tax Rate Adjustment

The Highland Park Town Council conducted a public hearing Sept. 3, voting to amend the Master Fee Schedule, adjusting rates for building permits (+10%), water and sewer (+6.5%), solid waste services (+4.0%), storm water drainage (+100%), and alarm monitoring (+12.9%), effective Oct.1.

The town’s 2024 ad valorem tax rate was set at $0.208550 per $100 of taxable assessed valuation of all taxable property for the 2024 tax year, as determined by the Dallas Central Appraisal District. The tax rate is still lower than last year’s rate of $0.220530.

The council approved a negotiated settlement between the Atmos Cities Steering Committee and Atmos Energy Corporation, Mid-Tex Division, regarding 2024 Rate Review Mechanisms filings. Atmos requested $182.5 million; the Steering Committee negotiated the number down to $164.7 million.

In other business, the council adopted the Fiscal Year 2024-25 Proposed Budget, with amendments, and approved a resolution setting out the town’s compensation program and related pay plan, with a 6% adjustment made for first responders and a 3% adjustment made for all other employees. All merit adjustments will be based on annual employee evaluations.

The council heard requests to extend construction timeframes for two houses, 4200 Fairfax Avenue, and 3806 Beverly Drive, the original Spanish Colonial built by Otto Lang and Frank Witchell in 1934. Lang and Witchell also designed the Spanish Mediterranean Highland Park Town Hall and community center in 1924.