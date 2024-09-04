Luncheon Honors the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

By Colton Stroud / Contributor

Park Cities resident Donna Arp Weitzman hosted a luncheon to promote the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden’s board of directors this summer at The Antique Table, a new café inside Cottonwood Market antique mall.

As part of her support for the Women’s Council and as underwriting chair for the November 13 event “A Writer’s Garden,” Weitzman donated a sapphire and diamond necklace to the event’s live auction. For the duration of the luncheon, certain items were discounted by 20 percent, which Wietzman and others matched as a donation to the Women’s Council.

As a parting gift, Weitzman gave everyone in attendance copies of her books: Cinderella Has Cellulite and the latest in her three-part series, Twisted Retribution: A Sarach Sears Novel.

