That’s Not the Dallas Skyline

Dallas, we have a problem.

People Newspapers recently reported that Dallas’s Ad Hoc Committee on Administrative Affairs met with Baker Tilly Advisory Firm to discuss compiling a brochure that would outline the Dallas market to prospective candidates for new city manager, and pinpoint what the city expects of its hire.

The search firm, Baker Tilly, was responsible for, among other things, creating a robust national candidate search, and presenting a personalized brochure potential hire could dive into to get acquainted with Dallas. In May, the Dallas city council agreed to pay Baker Tilly $134,000 for strategic marketing materials intended to attract highly qualified individuals to take over the city’s highest paying job.

On Tuesday, Sept. 3, a representative from Baker Tilly fielded an onslaught of questions from residents and government officials when it was discovered the costly brochure featured the wrong city. Instead of Dallas’s distinctive skyline being featured on the brochure, the city portrayed the Houston skyline.

“The two most identifiable iconic features of the Dallas Skyline are Reunion Tower and the Pegasus, and those have to be in the photograph,” said Councilman Paul Ridley.

“I didn’t know it was Houston, but that’s kind of disturbing,” Mendelsohn said after learning the wrong city was on the draft cover. “I would want them [Baker Tilly] to be uniquely working on our project.”

Representatives from Baker Tilly told the committee it would resubmit a new version of the brochure by Wednesday, allowing time for the committee to review it before publishing it for candidates.

Mayor Pro Tem, Tennell Atkin, indicated the goal for the city council is to hire a new city manager by the end of the year. Hopefully, the consulting firm of Baker Tilly can quickly pivot to offer a more accurate depiction of the city they want potential recruits to survey.