Could Realignment Help Scots Return to Glory?

Perhaps the most critical adjustment during Highland Park’s offseason didn’t come in the weight room, on the practice field, or during a film or strategy session.

Thanks to the UIL’s biennial realignment process, the Scots will return to the Class 5A Division I ranks for 2024 after spending the past two seasons in the state’s largest 6A classification.

Moving the enrollment line won’t pay dividends in September and October — after all, HP went 19-1 during the regular season at 6A in 2022 and 2023 — but in November and December.

Being one of the largest schools in its division instead of one of the smallest should give the Scots an edge in the playoffs, and provide a higher ceiling while chasing a title.

HP already has the blueprint, of course, after winning three consecutive 5A Division I state championships from 2016 to 2018, when most of the current players were youngsters dreaming of one day having the same opportunity.

“Our preparation is the same,” said longtime HP head coach Randy Allen. “Our district is tough enough as it is. Playoff-wise, there’s some really good teams in 5A. But we’re excited because we really think we have a chance to excel.”

The last time the Scots dropped from 6A to 5A was in 2016. In each of the previous two seasons, they finished 10-2 yet were out of the playoffs before Thanksgiving.

That magical 2016 campaign saw HP make an underdog run to the crown by winning close games that might have been fueled by the experience gained a year earlier.

“The last time we jumped from 6A back to 5A, we were tough because we had really competed against some strong competition,” Allen said. “We were ready to play. I think that’s an advantage.”

During this offseason, the entire HP program watched a documentary about the 2016 and 2017 squads, and welcomed a visit from former Scots quarterback John Stephen Jones. The hope is that they, too, know what’s possible.

“That instilled a belief in how hard we need to work to get to that point,” said linebacker Anders Corn. “Our mindset is state championship or bust.”

Even if expectations might be heightened this year, they are always high at HP, which has more victories all-time than any other program in Texas. A run to the state title game this year would likely include surpassing 900 wins.

The Scots also are looking for their 12th consecutive 10-win season, their 66th postseason appearance, and their 59th district championship.

“We just have a bigger chip on our shoulder,” said running back James Lancaster. “It motivates us to work hard to meet the expectations.”

One wrinkle for HP is the absence of an incumbent or heir apparent at quarterback. Whoever wins the starting job for the Scots, which might not be decided until days before the Aug. 29 season opener at Rockwall-Heath, will have taken zero snaps at the varsity level.

However, all four candidates — seniors Sam Montgomery and Anderson Jackson, junior Chuck Smith, and sophomore Buck Randall — have been in the program. And HP was unbeaten at every subvarsity level last season.

HP’s newcomers won’t have much time to acclimate, with a daunting front-loaded schedule that includes a visit from Colorado powerhouse Cherry Creek, a rematch with neighborhood rival Jesuit Dallas, and a district matchup at Red Oak.

“We’ve done it before. Our guys believe they can do it again,” Allen said. “Being state champs is our goal every year. We have to be careful to keep our focus on the game we’re playing and not think too far ahead.”