Scots Set to Face Lovejoy in Home Opener

Two legendary coaches might be the headliners, but the participants between the sidelines add plenty of intrigue to Highland Park’s home opener on Friday.

HP’s Randy Allen and Lovejoy’s Todd Dodge have 680 victories and 11 state championships between them entering their nondistrict clash at Highlander Stadium.

Despite their impeccable credentials, the circumstances are different. Allen is in his 26th season leading the Scots (1-0) as a model of consistency and stability. He’s the winningest active coach in Texas and has brought four state titles to HP.

Dodge was lured out of a two-year retirement this spring to oversee the Leopards (0-1). He is second among active coaches with seven state crowns, including four at Southlake Carroll in the 2000s and another three at Austin Westlake between 2019 and 2021.

As for the players, it’s a matchup that could produce plenty of offensive fireworks. HP sophomore quarterback Buck Randall had a promising debut during a 34-21 road win over Rockwall-Heath in the season opener last week.

Randall tossed two touchdown passes and ran for another score in his first varsity game after winning a four-way battle for the starting job during preseason practices. His favorite target was another newcomer to the starting lineup, Cannon Bozman, who caught six passes for 113 yards.

The experienced HP defense showcased its ability by limiting Heath to less than 100 passing yards and forcing two turnovers, including a pivotal interception return for a touchdown by Angus Wall.

Meanwhile, Lovejoy’s offense flashed considerable potential during a 46-43 loss to Lubbock Cooper in its season opener.

Dual-threat quarterback Jacob Janecek threw five touchdown passes and spread the ball around among several receivers. However, the Lovejoy defense struggled while a late rally came up short.

The game will be the first of four straight for the Scots in the Park Cities, including three home games and one neutral-site clash with rival Jesuit Dallas through the end of September.