Depth, Experience Bring Knights Confidence After Rollercoaster Year

Last season’s rollercoaster saw Covenant surge to a 3-0 start, stumble through a rough stretch while dealing with injuries, then rally to win the program’s first playoff game since 2020.

The Knights hope the momentum from that upswing in November will carry over to a campaign in which they return several key players on both sides of scrimmage.

“Last year was full of highs and lows for us,” said sixth-year Covenant head coach Jacob Zinn. “We felt like we ended the year really strong. We competed really hard. We’re looking to keep it rolling.”

The offense should stabilize behind returning skill players such as Benjamin Golik (who posted more than 1,200 total yards and 11 touchdowns a year ago), Duke Black, and twins Matthew and Campbell Peterson.

All of them are defensive standouts, too, with Black recording a team-high 113 tackles and Matthew Peterson grabbing seven interceptions.

Then there’s returning quarterback Lleyton Horan, who lost the starting quarterback job prior to the season before regaining it a few games later. He generally came up big when it counted, leading Covenant to close victories over McKinney Christian and Colleyville Covenant.

“We’re really excited. He’s had a great spring and summer,” Zinn said. “He knows he’s going to be the guy and has been a great leader for us.”

The Knights have a unique roster loaded with seniors — including some four-year starters — and freshmen. The youth could be especially evident on the offensive line, which will be anchored by sophomore Connor Evans.