Park Cities Crime Reports Sept. 2-8

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: UNDERWEAR SMUGGLER

A man was caught on camera at about 3:04 a.m. on Sept. 2 reaching inside his pants and ingesting something. He told officers he had a pill in his underwear and had consumed “Xanax.” They arrested him on warrants and for tampering with physical evidence.

UNIVERSITY PARK

2 Monday

A license plate looter stole the plate off a 2014 Mercedes-Benz before 11:12 a.m. on Amherst Street.

3 Tuesday

A porch pirate stole a package containing Soludos sandals before 10:23 a.m. from a home on Amherst Street.

4 Wednesday

A thief stole the front license plate from a 2023 GMC prior to 12:38 p.m. in the 4400 block of Grassmere Lane.

Reported at 1:05 p.m.: A scam of an elderly person on Normandy Avenue.

5 Thursday

How easy was it for a thief to steal a pair of gray Swarovski binoculars and a SIG Sauer P365 firearm from a Lexus GX 460 on Bryn Mawr Drive prior to 11:09 a.m.? The SUV was left unlocked.

Reported at 8:49 p.m. on Shenandoah Avenue: A fraudster illicitly used a child’s social security number.

A thief helped themselves to the contents of an unlocked 2022 Mercedes-Benz on Villanova Drive before 9:39 p.m. They left with a purse, wallet, credit cards, cash, diamond earrings, two diamond bracelets, a Rolex watch, an iPad, and AirPods.

6 Friday A burglar struck a home on Hyer Avenue before 10:43 a.m.

A sneaky thief stole an electric scooter before 12:15 p.m. on Westminster Avenue.

A greedy thief stole an Apple MacBook Air from a 2017 Land Rover Range Rover on Preston Road while its owners were dining.

7 Saturday

Reported at 1:46 a.m.: Officers conducted a burglary investigation of a residence on Hyer Avenue.

8 Sunday

A thief rolled away with a Kia Optima that was parked in front of Shug’s Bagel on Mockingbird Lane before 12:19 a.m.

Two men got more than breakfast at Cafe Brazil on North Central Expressway at about 11:22 p.m. when officers responded to a disturbance between them.

HIGHLAND PARK

2 Monday

Reported at 10:31 a.m.: A former resident of the 4500 block of Mockingbird Lane told officers that fraudsters had taken out two Small Business Administration loans in his name totaling $21,118.

3 Tuesday

Reported at 6:49 a.m.: A terrible chef broke into the snack room of the Highland Park pool in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue and attempted to cook two frozen hamburgers with the plastic packaging on in a countertop oven. More food taken from the snack room, including hot dogs, ice cream, candy, and frozen hamburgers, was found within and outside the pool area.

The driver of a Lexus RX pulled over after hitting a Mazda CX3 in the 5500 block of Preston Road at about 3:20 p.m., but refused to exchange information and drove off.

Reported at 3:22 p.m.: A red Pontiac didn’t stop and provide information after hitting a Volkswagen Tiguan at the intersection of Armstrong Parkway and Mockingbird Lane.

Officers arrested a man for possession of drug paraphernalia, a defective tail light, and unlicensed carrying a weapon at about 8:22 p.m. in the 4400 block of Armstrong Avenue.

5 Thursday

Officers arrested a woman for driving while intoxicated in the 4200 block of Douglas Avenue at about 2:56 a.m.

7 Saturday

Reported at 1:02 p.m.: A thief masquerading as a Door Dash delivery person left a bag from Addison Sushi, but took three of the four packages on the porch of a home in the 4500 block of Beverly Drive. Later, another thief took a fourth package. Inside were two golf umbrellas, three TSA-approved toiletry bags, and one package of Chenille Lightning patches.

8 Sunday

A sneaky thief stole the license plate of a 2021 Jeep Wrangler parked in the 4400 block of Highland Drive before 12:45 p.m.

Reported at 3:32: A porch pirate stole a David Yurman box chain bracelet from a box in front of residence in the 4700 block of Bowser Court between Sept. 4 and 7.