Find Wine Lover’s Favorite Dallas Restaurant

Oenophile is an odd-looking word that means wine lover.

If you’d like to refer to yourself or others as an oenophile, please do yourself a favor and learn to pronounce it properly. It is “en-oh-file,” though I’ve heard it pronounced “oh!-no-fill-ee” which made me laugh so hard a plummy Côtes du Rhône came out my nose.

Of course, it’s perfectly fine to just refer to yourself and others as wine drinkers, people who like wine, or, as I like to call them, friends.

Some friends and I recently attended a Farm to Trova dinner at Trova, a wine shop and restaurant in The Plaza at Preston Center. The five-course dinner included Avocado Gazpacho with shredded crab, a brown sugar Pavlova, and the meatiest, most tender roasted quail I’ve ever had.

Each course was expertly paired with wines from Trova’s market that sells more than 200 different types of wine including sparkling and fortified.

Recently named as one of Wine Enthusiast’s Best American Restaurants alongside Michelin-ranked outlets, such as Bar Crenn in San Francisco, Trova is small but mighty.

Owner Michelle Bonds opened Trova in July 2020 after a successful career in marketing for Yum! Brands. She’s steadily grown the business, expanded the menu, and developed programming geared to the community Trova serves.

Trova’s culinary offerings are created by a young chef and lean but talented culinary team that presents an elevated, light menu with salads, sandwiches (try the Crab + Avocado), charcuterie, and cheeses for boards.

Open for lunch and dinner, Trova attracts a crowd for lunch but hasn’t gained the same traction for dinner, which is a shame. The small plates, snacks, and entrée salads are perfect for a light dinner and a glass of wine.

As one who rarely drinks alcohol at lunch, I especially enjoy diner at Trova.

If you’re not a wine drinker, Trova has a nice selection of beers and ciders. Michelle and the team also have created two non-alcoholic refreshments, the Watermelon “Mojito” and the Yuzu “Mule” for guests who don’t drink alcohol or just want to drink something refreshing and lower calorie.

Having opened during the pandemic, Trova established itself as a neighborhood wine shop before it gained traction as a restaurant.

It is still the go-to wine market for many. Trova’s wine club is thriving and offers guests specials on wine and opportunities for education on varietals. Michelle also offers wine tastings and provides cellar consultations to help guests acquire wines for holding, drinking, and entertaining. The staff is knowledgeable and eager to help guests discover the perfect wine for your palate.

Trova is the Italian word for “finds” and this is a great find at the intersection of Preston Hollow and the Park Cities. Try it for social and business lunches and dinners, group wine tastings (Michelle can lead wine tastings off-site, too), date nights, and elevated casual dinners any time.

The décor is French inspired and on nice evenings, the patio is delightful. Cheers to this gem.

Kersten Rettig, a freelance writer with leadership experience in the food and travel industries, lives in the Park Cities, where she is known as “the restaurant sherpa” for her recommendations. Follow her on Instagram @KerstenEats.