Sponsored: After Divorce – Navigating School Choices for Your Children

We divorced. Now, who decides where our children go to school? With the school year upon us, you might be asking yourself, “Do I have any say in where my child goes to school?” Well, in most areas of Texas Family Law, the decision where a divorced couple’s children will attend school is decided on the facts of the case. However, the judge can make special provisions in the best interests of the children. The location of the child’s primary residency is likely where the child will attend public school. But when it comes to private schools, there is not a direct Family Code to follow, leaving the decision to the parents or a judge, if the parents cannot come to an agreement. Since there aren’t any hard-and-fast rules regarding private school, judges have ruled on this issue differently. However, often the primary parent’s location is considered. Other issues can be considered, such as educational opportunities, school records, available transportation, past behavior and environmental problems, and the motivations of the parents taking their respective positions.

Why ONDA?

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing, Anderson, LLP is one of the largest family law firms in the state. The practice of family law is not just a profession, but a deeply held vocation. Every ONDA partner is Board Certified in Family Law by The Texas Board of Legal Specialization.