Editor’s Inbox: Is Dirk Getting Help From Dr. Phil?

An eager publicist for the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation Tennis Classic alerted me yesterday (Sept. 10) to an announcement of more “big names” joining Preston Hollow’s Beloved NBA Hall of Famer for this weekend’s charity event.

The late additions include 2018 U.S. Open Doubles Champion and U.S. Olympian CoCo Vandeweghe, Dallas Mavericks guard and four-time NBA Champion Klay Thompson, and Dr. Phil McGraw.

Yes, that’s the TV counselor/star of the Dr. Phil talk show. Makes me wonder what would happen if McGraw were to see Dirk or one of the other players struggling with a serve or backhand.

Would anyone call foul if Dr. Phil asks, “How’s that working for you?”

For five years, the exhibition style charity match has benefited the foundation’s work supporting organizations focused on children’s wellbeing, health, and education.

In its sixth year, the classic — presented by Chime — is set for 3 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 14) inside the Banner House at T Bar M, 6060 Dilbeck Lane. Doors will open at 2 p.m. with the T Bar M Academy Junior Teams match up kicking off the fun.

Other celebrity participants include former Dallas Mavericks players Steve Nash and J. J. Barea, plus Mark Knowles, former World No. 1 tennis player in doubles with 55 ATP doubles titles.

Tickets are $65. Visit dnfoundation.org for details.