Looking for a ‘Beat Jesuit’ Shirt?

Wondering where to get your ‘Beat Jesuit’ shirt for Friday night’s game? Try Not Just Soccer.

The sporting goods store at 6921 Preston Road had a limited number of shirts in stock at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12 but was printing more, and expected to have a total of about 50 available later in the afternoon, manager Jason Garland said.

He said that Not Just Soccer hoped to have more ‘Beat Jesuit’ shirts in stock on Friday, Sept. 13, but that their availability would depend on the number of logos.

Scots supporters have been asked to wear white when Highland Park takes on Jesuit at SMU. Garland said that the store has a variety of white shirts in stock and can print Scots logos on the shirts at customers’ request.