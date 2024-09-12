Picking the Perfect Mattress Varies by Person

Buying a mattress can feel like a high-stakes decision. Not only are mattresses expensive, but the one you choose has a direct impact on your health.

According to a study by OnePoll for Slumber Cloud (a bedding company), the average American spends a total of 36 years lying in bed over their lifetime. Read on for my personal tips for finding a mattress that fits both your body and your bedroom perfectly.

There are a lot of mattress options on the market, which can make shopping for one even more intimidating. Learning about the pros and cons of each kind can help you narrow down your options.

Memory foam

Memory foam “cradles” your body, taking some of the pressure off your shoulders and hips. It also helps to absorb the movements of a sleeping partner. The main drawback of memory foam is that it traps heat.

Latex

Latex mattresses are firmer and more expensive than memory foam mattresses. Since natural latex comes from rubber trees, it is more eco-friendly than synthetic materials like foam.

Innerspring

Air circulates between the coils of an innerspring mattress, creating a cooler night’s sleep. These mattresses are also more affordable and durable than memory foam. However, they have less cushioning. You can always buy an innerspring mattress with a pillow-top for added comfort.

Other considerations

There is a real art to picking a mattress that is proportional to the bed, the nightstand, and the rest of the room. Mattresses have gotten so thick that they overpower a room or dwarf the headboard sometimes. Tall beds can be dangerous to fall out of too, especially for an older person.

In my opinion, the perfect bed height is 27 inches — high enough to be beautiful, but not high enough to be dangerous. I’d recommend pairing a 12-inch dust ruffle with a 15-inch-tall mattress to make a total of 27 inches. Your night chest should ideally be a few inches above the top of the mattress, box spring, and frame.

Now, if you want a whole new bedroom—not just a new mattress—then it might be time to speak with an interior designer. Bedrooms are one of my favorite spaces to design because there is so much room for creativity.

Whether you go it alone or hire a professional, taking the time to find the perfect bed for your body, budget, and room is always worth the effort.

Margaret Chambers, a registered interior designer (RID) and American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) member, leads Chambers Interiors and Associates. Her colleague Caitlin Crowley helped edit this column. Visit chambersinteriors.com/blog for more design advice.