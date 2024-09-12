Scots, Rangers Ready to Continue Rivalry

Even after their two-year stint as district opponents at the Class 6A level ended last season, it made sense for Highland Park and Jesuit Dallas to continue their football rivalry.

After all, the two campuses are only a few miles apart, and there’s a familiarity among students and fans that adds flavor to an annual matchup such as the renewal on Friday at SMU’s Ford Stadium.

Their games in each of the past two seasons came down to the closing minutes, with HP claiming narrow victories each time. Last year’s defensive struggle, also played at SMU due to capacity constraints at Jesuit’s home stadium, was 15-13.

There have been seven meetings overall, with the Scots winning six of them, including four straight. Jesuit’s only triumph over HP came in 1973.

The Scots (2-0) have fared well as they return to the 5A ranks this season, earning a 24-17 win over Lovejoy in their home opener a week ago.

Sophomore quarterback Buck Randall, making his second career start, threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, along with a rushing score. He also threw a pair of interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns.

However, an aggressive defense kept the Scots in control with a stellar performance, forcing two turnovers and keeping a high-powered Lovejoy offense out of the end zone.

The Rangers (1-1) traveled 500 miles to pick up their first victory of the season last week against Jesuit New Orleans. Charlie Peters threw for two scores, both to Jaeger Krauss, in the 28-20 win.

The Rangers, who fell to Hebron in their season opener, scored 28 consecutive points to open up a big lead in the second quarter before holding off a rally by the Blue Jays.

HP and Jesuit are each capable of offensive fireworks and defensive fortitude, which makes this week’s clash difficult to predict.