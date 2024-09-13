Golfers to Take a Swing at Homelessness

By Colton Stroud / Contributor

East Dallas nonprofit Interfaith Family Services will hold its 17th annual Golf Classic on Sept. 16. The event will raise funds to break the cycle of poverty for families in need.

The event will take place at The Clubs of Prestonwood and have a “shotgun start” at 10 a.m. Proceeds will be directed towards providing housing for homeless families, and offering rent assistance to allow those who are struggling to keep their homes.

“Our Annual Golf Classic is more than just a fundraiser; it’s a beacon of hope for the families we serve,” Kimberly Williams, CEO of Interfaith Family Services, said. “Every swing of the club represents a step toward stability and empowerment for those in crisis. By coming together, we’re not just supporting a cause—we’re building stronger futures and creating lasting change in our community.”

Interfaith Family Services will be joined by sponsors Crossplane Capital, Hegi Family, PNC Business Credit, SCA Transaction Services, Triumph Financial, Sewell Automotive Companies, IMA, and Hunter Onsite.

“The Golf Classic is a chance to turn our commitment into action,” said Ben Eakes, co-founder of Crossplance Capital. “This event isn’t just about playing golf; it’s about coming together to provide crucial support for families facing tough times. We’re honored to be part of this effort, knowing that our contributions will help pave the way for brighter futures.”

To learn more about the 17th Annual Golf Classic, become a sponsor or participate, visit interfaithdallas.org.