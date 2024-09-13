House of the Month: 3917 Gillon Avenue

This stunning French transitional home, crafted by Colby Craig Homes, is set for completion in November 2024. Steps away from the Dallas Country Club, Highland Park Village, and Lakeside Park, this residence offers an unparalleled lifestyle. The stately stone exterior, slate roof, iron doors, and copper gutters are set against a backdrop of towering oak trees. Inside, a floating staircase graces the 20-foot entry, a glass wine cellar and marble fireplaces all enhance the sophistication level.

The Italian kitchen boasts a Viking Tuscany range, rift oak cabinets, a waterfall island, and a separate catering kitchen. The primary suite features a private lounge, wet bar, two-way fireplace, separate baths connected by a steam shower, a freestanding tub, refrigerated drawers, and separate dream closets. With five additional en-suite bedrooms, two offices, a game room, elevator and a resort-style pool-spa, this home epitomizes luxury living.