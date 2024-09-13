House of the Month: 5414 Edlen Drive

This 1.02-acre French transitional gated estate by renowned architect Richard Drummond Davis & Colby Craig Homes offers an unparalleled blend of elegance and modern luxury. The stately stone exterior, adorned with a slate roof, large windows, copper gutters, and topiary hedges, exudes timeless sophistication. Just inside the 6-bedroom, 7.3-bath home is a two-story, 25-foot entryway featuring a floating staircase, hand-carved marble fireplaces, and exquisite fixtures.

The chef’s kitchen boasts top-tier appliances, including Wolf/Sub-Zero, a steam oven, a coffee unit, and dual dishwashers. Iron doors in the great room open to a covered patio with a kitchen, remote shades, and a resort-style pool-spa, ideal for lavish entertaining. For intimate gatherings, the dramatic speakeasy, posh bar, and 2000-bottle wine vault provide the perfect setting. Additional luxuries include a vaulted primary suite with a Philipp Plein chandelier, heated marble floors, and a fully equipped gym, library, office, game room, 120-foot screen theater, Savant & Lutron systems, elevator and whole-home generator.