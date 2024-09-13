Lady Scots Top Creekview in 12-5A Opener

Highland Park put its early stamp on the new District 12-5A by rolling past Carrollton Creekview in the volleyball league opener on Friday.

The Lady Scots dominated during the three-set win, 25-8, 25-21, 25-17, to complete their third consecutive sweep on their home floor.

HP recently finished a successful nondistrict campaign that included a 17-8 mark against mostly elite competition. Just one of those defeats came against a 5A opponent.

The Lady Scots (18-8, 1-0) will resume their district campaign on Tuesday at Frisco Lone Star before returning home on Sept. 20 to face Carrollton R.L. Turner.