Park Cities Crime Reports Sept. 9-15

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: THE SOUND OF BREAKING GLASS

Appeals to a music-loving miscreant to turn down the volume fell on deaf ears when he threw rocks over a fence, breaking a window in the 4600 block of Westside Drive, at about 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 12.

UNIVERSITY PARK

9 Monday

A joyrider stole a 2020 Chevy Silverado that may have been left unlocked from in front of a home on Caruth Boulevard before 6:36 a.m.

Reported at 4:24 p.m. on Villanova Drive: A phone pilferer stole a woman’s iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The owner of an iPad told officers that he suspected it had been stolen at about 8:53 p.m. on Colgate Avenue.

10 Tuesday

A porch pirate stole packages containing ammunition and clothing before 1:04 p.m. from a home on Centenary Drive.

11 Wednesday

Reported at 1:23 a.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance between a man and woman involved in a relationship at a restaurant on North Central Expressway.

A burglar broke into a 2017 Mercedes-Benz CV while the car’s owner was in a restaurant in The Plaza at Preston Center before 2:47 p.m. and took a backpack and iPad Pro.

12 Thursday

A clotheshorse criminal broke a window and went shopping in a locked 2011 Chevrolet in the 4000 block of Southwestern Boulevard before 7:57 a.m.

A gaming geist stole an Xbox from a vehicle on Southwestern Boulevard before 8:12 a.m.

A trendsetting thief stole a pair of Izipizi sunglasses and $25 before 11:45 a.m. from a 2023 GMC Yukon on Greenbrier Drive.

Reported at 3:53 p.m.: A brazen burglar broke the window of a locked 2022 Toyota in the 4300 block of Lovers Lane and stole a laptop and book bag.

15 Sunday

Police stopped a 2022 Jeep Wrangler on Purdue Street at about 12:48 a.m. and arrested a man for driving while intoxicated.

Police arrested a man on multiple warrants from Farmers Branch on University Boulevard at about 7:55 a.m.

HIGHLAND PARK

9 Monday

Officers used an Apple AirTag to track a 2018 Cadillac Escalade stolen from the 4600 block of South Versailles Avenue before 4:30 a.m. to the 1100 block of Nokomis Avenue and return the car to its owner.

A man came to claim an electric bicycle, cloth bag, sunglasses and charging cord that were left in the 5000 block of Airline Road before 7:35 a.m., but took off when he was told that police were enroute and he could retrieve the items from them when they arrived.

Reported at 11:20 a.m.: A resident of the 4500 block of Lorraine Avenue returned home from dinner at Mi Cocina to find that his wallet was missing and he had an alert for a $1,411.58 transaction at Walmart.

10 Tuesday

Officers arrested a man for criminal trespass in the 4500 block of Bordeaux Avenue at about 2:36 p.m.

Reported at 8:21 p.m.: A timely thief stole a Rolex watch worth $15,000 from a home in the 4300 block of Fairfax Avenue between Sept. 4 and 10.

12 Thursday

Reported at 1:33 p.m. in the 4400 block of Westway Avenue: A company was tricked into wiring $240,000 to convincing scammers who purported to be from a group the company did business with and claimed the company needed to pay an invoice.

13 Friday

Reported at 12:42 p.m.: A resident of the 3400 block of Mockingbird Lane’s lost wallet was found by a scoundrel who used his credit cards to make unauthorized charges.

Reported at 1:57 p.m.: A reckless roadster struck a 2018 Mercedes-Benz E300 in Highland Park Village, then drove off without leaving information.

14 Saturday

Reported at 9:18 a.m.: A scammer told a resident of the 5500 block of Key Street that her information had been infected with a virus and persuaded her to make three transactions from her bank account transferring $30,000 into Bitcoin.

The pedaling pilferer who stole a Trek bike from the 4300 block of Versailles Avenue before 12:30 p.m. may have left a pink child’s bike across the street.

15 Sunday

A speed demon rammed a 2024 Chevy Corvette in the 3700 block of Mockingbird Lane at about 11:50 a.m. causing approximately $5,000 in damage, then failed to stop.