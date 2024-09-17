Dallas Launches Fifth Annual Tree Giveaway Program

The City of Dallas announced registration for the Branch Out tree giveaway program is open.

Dallas homeowners can register online for a free five-gallon tree on the Branch Out Dallas website http://dallas.gov/branchoutdallas through Sept. 30, or while supplies last. Recipients of trees must be residents of Dallas with a water utilities account number.

Dallas residents can choose from six tree types selected for their hardiness and regional suitability including bur oak, sycamore, American elm, Shumard oak, Mexican plum and lacebark elm. Registered residents may collect their free tree on Dallas Arbor Day, Saturday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m.-noon, at six locations throughout the city.

“Branch Out Dallas supports citywide initiatives and has been well received by the community,” said Sarah Standifer, interim director of Dallas Water Utilities. “Trees reduce the amount of stormwater runoff to drainage systems, help cool temperatures, improve air quality and mitigate the heat island effect.”

This year the program expects to distribute over 2,500 free trees.

Branch Out Dallas is led by the citywide Dallas Forestry team; the trees will be distributed by community partners and volunteers.