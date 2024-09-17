Tuesday, September 17, 2024

PHOTO: Highland Park Village
Highland Park Village to Host Annual SMU Shopping Weekend

SMU students and their families have extra incentive to visit Highland Park Village Sept. 27-29 when the shopping destination offers fun pop-ups and exclusive perks for SMU weekend.

Stop by the SMU-themed balloon arch in Center Court and tag Highland Park Village on your Instagram post for a chance to win a HP Village gift card.

The shops and restaurants will offer all things mustang, so mosey about a mile west from the hilltop and experience an Oscar de la Renta tailgate event or grab a complimentary sweet treat from BIRD bakery or Harry Winston.

There will be special discounts, complimentary gifts with purchase, sweets, treats and refreshments for Mustangs and their families.

Check out https://hpvillage.com/event-list/smu-family-weekend/ to see all the participating stores and offers.

