Vienna vacation delivers with history, flavors, and peaceful sights

My family vacation this summer whisked us to a low-key, historically rich European locale — the capital of Austria.

Welcome to Vienna, where the cobblestone streets hum a waltz, historic buildings — some converted into insurance offices or other mundane practices — whisper tales of the past, and the aroma of freshly brewed coffee and baked pastries tempts locals and tourists at every turn.

Getting There: While there are no nonstop flights from DFW to Vienna, there are several options for a (short or long enough for sightseeing) layover: London’s Heathrow, Paris’ Charles De Gaulle, Madrid’s Adolfo Suárez, and Helsinki’s Vantaa Airport.

Where to Stay: The Ritz Carlton Vienna offers luxury in the heart of the city within walking distance of many attractions. The rooftop bar has stunning views and amicable waiters (who my family quickly befriended, leading to favors and seating during busy times.) The Hotel Imperial and Rosewood Hotel offer similar experiences. However, for more privacy and affordability, choose from plenty of apartment spaces available for vacationers.

What to Eat: Breakfast at local cafés, with coffee mélange (an Austrian drink similar to a cappuccino) and an indulgent slice of Sachertorte, is a must. Some coffeehouses, such as Café Central provide history along with sustenance, as notable Austrian figures such as Sigmund Freud dined there in their day. For lunch, many restaurants serve the Viennese classic wiener schnitzel. However, the best schnitzel is found at stalls on the side of the street. Likewise, the tastiest desserts are found at streetside vendors who jokingly try to charge tourists 3 euros for an extra fork. Chimney cakes, a sweet dough wrapped in a cylinder that can be covered in chocolate or stuffed with ice cream, were a family favorite.

What to do: State Opera House tours whisk tourists around the magnificent and historic building. If you’re patrons of the arts (which my family and I are decidedly not), the opera house hosts balls, concerts, operas, and ballets. You’ll find attractions left and right wandering through the streets of Vienna. However, it is important to note that you are not just confined to the city for your trip. Salzburg is a three-hour drive from Vienna, and I highly recommend stopping at the small town of Hallstatt for a lunch with stunning views. Once in Salzburg, there are countless churches and castles to explore. My favorite attraction, though, was Redbull Hangar 7. Redbull, which is headquartered in the city, has an open museum featuring its race cars and planes, with a gorgeous restaurant and bar overlooking the grounds. Looking outside the country, Budapest and Prague are relatively short distances from Vienna and wonderfully accent an Austria trip. Prague at night was unforgettable with the sun sliding behind the city’s main bridge in a magnificent, colorful sunset that became an almost comical backdrop to the rowdy bachelor parties taking place.

No matter where you drive to, though, the countryside along the way to major European cities in this region is enveloped with luscious mountains, studded with flower fields of brilliant hues, and swathed in a quiet contentedness that brings even the busiest tourists peace.