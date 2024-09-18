Ann Curry to Headline Texas Women’s Foundation 39th Annual Luncheon

Award-winning journalist Ann Curry will be the keynote speaker at the Texas Women’s Foundation (TXWF) 39th annual luncheon.

Curry has been a reporter for over 45 years and is known for her groundbreaking reporting on human suffering, natural disasters, and areas of conflict. She has won seven national news Emmys, among numerous other awards.

The luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the Omni Dallas Hotel. This year’s theme is “Catalyst for Change,” which TXWF says recognizes “the role the Foundation’s community of donors, grantees, advocates and volunteers play in its ability to achieve its mission.”

Curry will be interviewed by Krys Boyd, host and managing editor of the national talk radio program “Think.” The talk will focus on how Curry has “used her voice to tell stories that matter, giving voice to the voiceless and helping humanity.”

“We are looking forward to hearing Ann Curry’s powerful and personal stories at our 39th annual luncheon. Her focus on giving voice to the voiceless, and especially women, throughout her career has inspired us for decades. We are excited to welcome her to Dallas and invite you to join us at the Omni Hotel on Nov. 1,” TXWF’s Board Chair Carrie Freeman Parsons said.

To learn more, visit txwfluncheon.org.