Spieth Optimistic About Wrist Recovery

After an injury-plagued year, Jordan Spieth expects to be back to full strength on the golf course this winter.

But he’s not staying dormant during his downtime. On Monday, the former Jesuit Dallas standout helped to raise a quarter-million dollars for charity as the host of the inaugural Crush It! Cup youth tournament at Brookhaven Country Club.

Spieth, a three-time major champion on the PGA Tour, has been sidelined for several weeks after having surgery on his ailing left wrist in August. He previously tried to play through the injury, resulting in a rough season by his lofty standards.

“It was hard to measure. It would pop up here and there. There’s no telling what caused it,” Spieth said. “The number one reason why I ended up getting [surgery] done is because it affects my way of life at home.”

Now recuperating and with his forearm still wrapped in a cast, Spieth hopes to be back in competitive shape around the time the bulk of the new Tour season gets underway in January.

“It’s a tedious process. I’m following doctor’s orders and being patient,” Spieth said about his recovery timeline. “It’s a great break for me. I’m going to look at it that way. I have to get mobility back first, and then get my full strength back.”

The fundraiser featured 36 top juniors from Invited Clubs — for which Spieth is a brand ambassador — who earned their spot in the tournament by participating in a three-month effort to raise funds for the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation. Together with Invited, hundreds of hopefuls raised $250,000 for the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation.

On Monday, Spieth coached the junior players through to the final hole. The course has a special meaning for Spieth since he was largely introduced to the game at Brookhaven.

Dallas artist Mari Pohlman transformed the ninth hole into an art installation themed after pivotal moments of Spieth’s career. Pohlman has created iconic murals throughout North Texas, including installations for the Museum of the Southwest, the Dallas Mavericks, and more.