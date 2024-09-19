Saluting Three 2024 High School Grads at Service Academies

Kate Jarrett Dean, Mitchell Galardi, Giselle Moctezuma discuss decisions, applications

Many area 2024 graduates recently headed to traditional colleges, while others started higher education at service academies.

St. Mark’s School of Texas alumnus Mitchell Galardi and Hockaday School alumnae Giselle Moctezuma are attending the United States Military Academy West Point.

Ursuline Academy’s Kate Jarrett Dean is attending the United States Naval Academy.

What drew you to decide to apply to a service academy?

Dean: I became interested in the Naval Academy because I knew I wanted to row in college, and I knew a couple of other Ursuline grads who had rowed there. Upon talking with more Naval Academy graduates, I realized how great the community was and how attending the Naval Academy forms students into well rounded and service-oriented individuals.

Galardi: I knew I wanted to serve, so service academies naturally rose to the top of my college lists. West Point was especially appealing to me because of the number of humanities majors offered, lending more to my academic interests.

Moctezuma: I volunteered in the area with veterans in Dallas, and they inspired me to serve. I visited West Point in November of my junior year, and I really liked it compared to the other colleges I toured.

What was the application process like?

Dean: The application process was very long and, at times, confusing. I did a lot of research before I applied which helped me learn more about the Academy and feel motivated while going through the process.

Moctezuma: Honestly, it was more stressful than the application for normal colleges. Standardized testing is a much bigger factor, so I studied a lot for the SAT. There’s a fitness and medical assessment to ensure that you are fit for service. You also have to get a nomination from a representative or a service-connected nomination.

Galardi: It was long and confusing, but for almost every part of the process there are different deadlines, so I kept track of those things and prioritized certain areas of the application that would require more effort and skill to help manage my time.

What advice would you give to any high schoolers looking to apply to a service academy?

Dean: I would advise them to be as involved in extracurricular activities as they can, especially ones that include athletics or leadership. I would also recommend applying as early as possible and making a timeline of when things are due to help stay organized.

Galardi: Don’t be afraid to admit that you are lost or confused. There were many parts in the application process where I had no idea what I was supposed to be doing, so I called offices and sent emails for better understanding.

Moctezuma: Keep your head up. It’s a long process, but you have to stay confident in yourself. And know that you’re doing it for the right reasons.