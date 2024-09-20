HPSA Teams Take On National Competition

Three teams from the Highland Park Soccer Academy (HPSA) faced off against the top eight teams in their age brackets at national competitions this summer.

HPSA’s 09G (15U) team, coached by Alan Rovira, advanced to the National Premier League Finals tournament in Boulder, Colo. The 07B (17U) team, coached by Jersi Contreras, competed at the US Youth Soccer National President’s Cup in Wichita, Kan. The 09B (15U) team, also coached by Jersi Contreras, earned places in both the National Premier League Finals and the President’s Cup Nationals.

Team members were:

09G: Ariana Arias, Bowen Berlin, Jacqueline Bill, Shireen Burke, Emma Duffie, Kate Fletcher, Harlan Graham, Caitlynn Gross, Hallie Hamilton, Anna Heinrich, Juliet Lima, Crista Lopez, Chloe Luedtke, Francie Mathison, Isabella Miller, Leslie Retana, and Naomi Sandoval.

07B: Rene Benitez, Sebastian Benitez, Max Deavila, Daniel Dominguez, Noah Escalante, David Galdamez, Mario Garcia, Jonathan Gomez Barajas, Brian Gurtowski, Davis Hooks, Eliot Kirk, Andre Maldjian, Damian Munoz, Brock Nemeth, Carter Reese, Aiden Ronquillo, Trey Shamburger, and Cameron Sparks.

09B: Jackson Bailey, Juan Barriga, Victor Camargo, Owen Drysdale, Adam Escalante, Abner Fuentes, Adrian Gu, Matt Friedman, Adrian Gu, Aleksander Holmsen, Isak Holmsen, Hudson Hooks, Kevin Martinez, Andres Ocampo, Maximo Rabel, Sebastian Shaw, Samarjeet Singh, Toby Tsai, and Gerardo Vazquez.