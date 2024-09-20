Knights Rebound with Shutout of Tigers

By Michael Finnegan / Contributor

Covenant returned home and bounced back from its first loss of the season in convincing fashion on Friday.

The Knights scored on three of their first four possessions, while their defense posted a third shutout during a 41-0 victory over Muenster Sacred Heart at Miller Field.

Lleyton Horan and Benjamin Golik connected for two touchdowns in the first half. Horan threw for 245 yards and three touchdowns, and also ran for a score.

Golik’s first touchdown came on Covenant’s first play of the game, when he took a reverse handoff and raced 76 yards to put the Knights ahead 7-0.

“They just have chemistry,” said Covenant head coach Jacob Zinn. “They’ve played football together since they were in elementary school so they know each other very well.”

Covenant’s Mac Mezger dropped Sacred Heart quarterback Clayton Bezner for a 22-yard loss on third down, forcing the Lions to punt late in the first quarter.

Working with a short field, the Knights (3-1) drove 48 yards and went up 14-0 on the first Horan-to-Golik touchdown strike from 2 yards out.

The Tigers (2-2) threatened early in the second quarter, but linebacker Duke Black intercepted a Bezner pass at Covenant’s 17-yard line. The Knights capitalized immediately when Horan again found Golik on an 83-yard bomb over the middle to increase the lead to 20-0.

Covenant drove the length of the field on the opening possession of the second half and took a 27-0 lead when Horan snuck it in from the 2-yard-line.

The Knights forced another turnover on Sacred Heart’s ensuing possession and again capitalized when Golik caught another long touchdown pass from Horan from 33 yards away.

Jack Henry Blakeslee, a junior running back for Covenant, scored on an 11-yard run late in quarter to increase the lead to 41-0.

After a bye week, the Knights will travel to face Colleyville Covenant on Oct. 4 in a first-round playoff rematch from a year ago.