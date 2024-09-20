Man Seen Loitering Near Schools Arrested, Accused of Jaywalking

A man who has been seen loitering near area schools was arrested on Sept. 19 after police accused him of jaywalking in the 6200 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Omar Nasir was taken into custody by the University Park police at about 5:18 a.m. on Thursday. He was charged with crossing at a point other than a crosswalk, a class C misdemeanor. He had posted a $200 bond and been released by 8:30 a.m. on Friday, according to University Park’s Assistant Police Chief Travis Vavra.

Nasir has been seen near areas where children congregate since at least Sept. 13.

Multiple HPISD schools have messaged parents about “a suspicious individual” identified as Nasir. The emails have emphasized that the schools take all reports related to safety seriously, and thanked families for their partnership in keeping students safe.

The HPISD Police Department issued a criminal trespass warning to Nasir for all district schools on Sept. 18.

An email sent from Northway Christian Day School to parents after Nasir was seen nearby stated that he had “walked down Wentwood and appeared to be taking pictures of Boone Elementary.” The message continued that “(i)mmediately, NCDS security, Boone security and UP Police were alerted and all children were brought inside.”