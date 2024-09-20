‘Preston Hollow People’ Applauds

Amy Lopez and Briana Perez , 2024 Thomas Jefferson High School graduates who received $20,000 Fairway to Success scholarships from Deloitte, the Northern Texas PGA (NTPGA), and the United Way. The program, which introduces students from four Dallas ISD high schools to golf, awards scholarships based on academic performance, extracurricular activities, community involvement, and financial need. Lopez, the TJHS valedictorian, is attending the University of Southern California, where she will study pharmacology/drug development. Perez is attending the University of Texas at Austin to study early childhood education.

Preston Hollow residents Abigail Williams , the United to Learn founder and CEO, and board chair Margaret Hirsch , who recently announced the Fueling Potential campaign. With the help of The Harold Simmons Foundation, The Addy Foundation, the Hirsch Family Foundation, Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, and others, the campaign has already raised $9 million toward a $24 million goal. The monies will help United to Learn expand its support to all 130 Dallas ISD Title I elementary schools, up from 75 now. Other goals include ensuring all third graders are on reading level and preparing children for careers and long-term success.

Dylan George , a senior at The Hockaday School, for her selection as a Mary Anne Cree Young Woman of Distinction. Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas (GSNETX) presents the title to Gold Award Girl Scouts whose projects made a sustainable impact on a local challenge linked to national or global issues. George’s project focused on children coping with trauma. She developed and led six sessions at Mosaic Family Services, covering topics such as forgiveness and self-awareness. She provided curriculum and training so staff could continue the program. The Women of Distinction Luncheon is scheduled for Oct. 25 at the Hilton Anatole.

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at william.taylor@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.