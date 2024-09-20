Rangers Top Rival Scots in Water Polo

Jesuit Dallas rolled past Highland Park on Wednesday in the first of two annual meetings as water polo district rivals.

The 15-5 victory at Segal Aquatic Center gave the Rangers a 3-2 edge in the all-time series with the Scots. They will meet again in the District 3 finale on Oct. 4 at HP.

The Rangers (12-11) also topped Denton Guyer 17-9 in a nondistrict contest later Wednesday. They will host another doubleheader on Friday against South Grand Prairie and Plano John Paul II.

The loss snapped a modest two-game winning streak for the Scots (8-9), who will travel to meet Keller on Friday before returning home Saturday against Southlake Carroll.

Also on Wednesday, the HP girls fell to Guyer 18-10 between the two boys games. That ended a six-game winning streak for the Lady Scots (10-7).