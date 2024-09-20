Friday, September 20, 2024

Highland Park's Saava Walker, left, is defended by Jesuit's Charlie Gall on Wednesday. The Rangers won 15-5. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Rangers Top Rival Scots in Water Polo

Todd Jorgenson

Jesuit Dallas rolled past Highland Park on Wednesday in the first of two annual meetings as water polo district rivals.

The 15-5 victory at Segal Aquatic Center gave the Rangers a 3-2 edge in the all-time series with the Scots. They will meet again in the District 3 finale on Oct. 4 at HP.

The Rangers (12-11) also topped Denton Guyer 17-9 in a nondistrict contest later Wednesday. They will host another doubleheader on Friday against South Grand Prairie and Plano John Paul II.

The loss snapped a modest two-game winning streak for the Scots (8-9), who will travel to meet Keller on Friday before returning home Saturday against Southlake Carroll.

Also on Wednesday, the HP girls fell to Guyer 18-10 between the two boys games. That ended a six-game winning streak for the Lady Scots (10-7).

