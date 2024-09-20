Friday, September 20, 2024

Nearly 1,000 real estate agents from Ebby Halliday Realtors, Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate, and Williams Trew gathered on Sept. 16 at Dallas’ Winspear Opera House. Courtesy Ebby Halliday Companies
Speaker to Ebby Agents: Make Seven Seconds Count

The 30 seconds the so-called “elevator pitch” once provided for making a lasting initial impression may be a luxury of the past.

Sylvie di Giusto, an internationally sought after speaker, is giving you less than 10.

The author of The Image of Leadership challenged nearly 1,000 real estate agents from three brands — Ebby Halliday Realtors, Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate, and Williams Trew — on Sept. 16 with the premise of her keynote address, “You Have Seven Seconds, Make Them Count.”

She warned how that initial impression — for good or ill — would prejudice future interactions as the person subconsciously sought evidence to support their initial feelings.

The Ebby Halliday Companies’ exclusive, agent-only CONNECT: EHC Summit 2024 at the Winspear Opera House provided real estate professionals a day of inspiration, learning, and networking.

Some travelled from offices as far away as Stephenville, Cedar Creek Lake, and Tyler.

“This exclusive in-house event at a world-class arts venue lived up to its big promises to be an inspiring day, and our agents walked away more empowered and connected than ever,” said Carolyn Rosson, president and CEO of Ebby Halliday Companies.

Other speakers included Dr. Jessica Lautz, deputy chief economist and vice president of research at the National Association of Realtors; Rajeev Sajja, senior vice president of digital marketing and innovation at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach Realtors; and Jessica Edgerton, chief legal officer at Leading Real Estate Companies of the World.

Ebby Halliday Companies is a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate.

A panel discussion featured top agents from across Texas, including Craig Browning of Phyllis Browning Company (San Antonio), Gay Puckett of JBGoodwin Realtors (Austin), and Jeremy Fain of Greenwood King Properties (Houston).

“At Ebby Halliday Companies, we are continually raising the bar to ensure our agents have access to the best tools and the latest knowledge to thrive in what is an increasingly complex industry,” Rosson said. “Today absolutely built on our reputation for agent development and reinforced our company’s dedication to giving these hard-working small business owners what they need to compete.”

