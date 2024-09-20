The Family Place Launches 32nd Annual Partners Card

The Partners Card is now available for purchase and can be used Friday, Oct. 25-Sunday, Nov. 3 at participating retailers.

With the purchase of a Partners Card, customers enjoy 10% off at restaurants and 20% off at retailers for the ten day event, with over 500 participating merchants, including alice + olivia, Dr. Delphinium, SampleHouse, and Eiseman Jewels.

Partners Card benefits The Family Place’s services for victims of family violence In Texas.

Of co-chairs Elizabeth Ward Creel and Tiffany Moon, the card sellers, and the restaurants and retailers who participate in Partners Card, Tiffany Tate, CEO of The Family Place said, “Their unwavering commitment, combined with the generous support of those who buy a card to shop and dine for this important cause, makes an enormous impact on our ability to help survivors find safety and hope at The Family Place.”

Partners Cards are available online https://familyplace.org/partners-card/ and at select retailers.