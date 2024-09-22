Areas of Dallas Sprayed for West Nile Virus

After mosquito samples in Dallas tested positive for the West Nile Virus, the City reported spraying for mosquito control on Sept. 20 and Sept 21.

To prevent mosquito breeding, residents are urged to eliminate standing water to prevent mosquito breeding and the spread of West Nile Virus. According to the City news release, breeding places for mosquitoes include swimming pools that are not kept clean, stagnant ponds, pet watering dishes, birdbaths, potted plants, old tires, empty containers, toys and clogged rain gutters and French drains.

Dallas’ Consumer Health Department recommended Dallas residents take precautions against mosquito bites by reducing outdoor activity during the evening and nighttime hours. Residents who are outside during these times should cover their arms and legs and use a mosquito repellent.