Monday, September 23, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

North Texas Giving Day team members have plenty to celebrate after a record-breaking fundraiser. Tony Fay PR
News Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

2024 North Texas Giving Day Surpasses Fundraising Records

William Taylor 0 Comments , ,

Communities Foundation of Texas (CFT) celebrated a record-breaking 16th annual North Texas Giving Day campaign on Sept. 19 with North Texans giving $68.3 million to over 3,000 local nonprofits spanning 25 cause areas.

Foundation leaders credited generous North Texans, sports legends, and partners and sponsors such as presenting sponsor Amazon.

“We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from the North Texas community for the causes they care about,” said Wayne White, president and CEO of Communities Foundation of Texas. “Individuals, families, and businesses truly showed up for one another. Every donation has a meaningful impact on the nonprofits working to improve lives across our region.”

This year’s gifts bring the total raised since North Texas Giving Day’s inception to $634 million.

Community engagement got a boost through “Champions of Giving” messaging as high-profile athletes, sports legends, and media ambassadors helped promote awareness.

Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, serving as a North Texas Giving Day Ambassador, led a roster of players and legends from the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Stars, Dallas Mavericks, FC Dallas, and Dallas Wings to drive donations for local nonprofits.

The lineup included Dallas Cowboy Zack Martin, Dallas Maverick Quentin Grimes, Dallas Mavericks legend Rolando Blackman, and former Dallas Stars goaltender Marty Turco.

Dallas Wings guard Jacy Sheldon, Dallas Wings center Jaelyn Brown, and FC Dallas’ Paul Arriola also encouraged North Texans to become true “Champions of Giving.”

“North Texas Giving Day continues to be a powerful demonstration of giving in this region,” said Vickie Yakunin, head of community affairs at Amazon. “On behalf of Amazon and our 29,000 employees here in Texas, we’re honored to put our resources to work supporting thousands of nonprofits. We are grateful for every individual who donated or helped support and amplify the impact of these organizations.”

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at william.taylor@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

Park Cities Crime Reports Sept. 16-22

Sarah Hodges 0

Trump Supporters Caravan Through Preston Hollow and the Park Cities

Sarah Hodges 0

HPISD Board Recognizes UIL Solo and Ensemble Winners

Claudia Carson-Habeeb 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *