2024 North Texas Giving Day Surpasses Fundraising Records

Communities Foundation of Texas (CFT) celebrated a record-breaking 16th annual North Texas Giving Day campaign on Sept. 19 with North Texans giving $68.3 million to over 3,000 local nonprofits spanning 25 cause areas.

Foundation leaders credited generous North Texans, sports legends, and partners and sponsors such as presenting sponsor Amazon.

“We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from the North Texas community for the causes they care about,” said Wayne White, president and CEO of Communities Foundation of Texas. “Individuals, families, and businesses truly showed up for one another. Every donation has a meaningful impact on the nonprofits working to improve lives across our region.”

This year’s gifts bring the total raised since North Texas Giving Day’s inception to $634 million.

Community engagement got a boost through “Champions of Giving” messaging as high-profile athletes, sports legends, and media ambassadors helped promote awareness.

Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, serving as a North Texas Giving Day Ambassador, led a roster of players and legends from the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Stars, Dallas Mavericks, FC Dallas, and Dallas Wings to drive donations for local nonprofits.

The lineup included Dallas Cowboy Zack Martin, Dallas Maverick Quentin Grimes, Dallas Mavericks legend Rolando Blackman, and former Dallas Stars goaltender Marty Turco.

Dallas Wings guard Jacy Sheldon, Dallas Wings center Jaelyn Brown, and FC Dallas’ Paul Arriola also encouraged North Texans to become true “Champions of Giving.”

“North Texas Giving Day continues to be a powerful demonstration of giving in this region,” said Vickie Yakunin, head of community affairs at Amazon. “On behalf of Amazon and our 29,000 employees here in Texas, we’re honored to put our resources to work supporting thousands of nonprofits. We are grateful for every individual who donated or helped support and amplify the impact of these organizations.”