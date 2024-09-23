Artist Creates Intersection of Art and Automobile

A clever marketing strategy isn’t exactly a new concept for luxury automotive brands like Porsche.

The melding of roaring engines and fashion — think Rolls-Royce-Phantom-meets-van Herpen synergy —has been a catalyst for the increase in luxury “whip” sales.

Heeding the trend, Dallas’ Park Place Porsche partnered with fine art photographer, Costa Christ on Sept. 19 to join art and automobiles. Christ’s Porsche car hoods brought buzz-worthy attention—of both the art and luxury cars — to the Lemmon Avenue dealership.

Dallas-based Costa Christ described using a variety of mediums in his art, and indicated travel experiences as a source of inspiration for his art. Nearly all of his international collection features landscapes, travel, and aviation, while the domestic collection is primarily automotive juxtapositions. “The first one I ever did featured a Ferrari in front of a Waffle House late at night,” recalled Christ.

The fine art photography displayed at Park Place featured present-day and vintage Porsche models on customized car hoods. A favorite among the car aficionados included a hood from the luxury car brand that displayed a Porsche parked in front of Dallas’ legendary Mockingbird Lane eatery, its original “Egyptian Restaurant” neon sign lit up in the background. Papa Campisi couldn’t have conveyed it bette—the piece emblematic of Dallas’ rich family history and indelible sense of style.

“Not many people want a piece of art featuring a Tahoe in front of a Whole Foods, but a 911 in front of an iconic pizza joint? That’s the mood I’m going for,” said Christ.

The car-meets-photographer creative fusion at Porsche Park Place’s event brought acclaimed Chef Jeramie Robison of Thompson Dallas out to the event; he and his team offered guests his signature cuisine and good-natured affability.

A portion of the evening’s art sales benefitted The Children’s Tumor Foundation and Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center.