Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia Leaving for Austin

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia is leaving his post in Dallas to become the assistant city manager for the City of Austin.

Despite having reached an agreement earlier this year that would keep Garcia in Dallas as Police Chief through 2027, Austin City Manager T.C. Broadnax announced in a memo, first obtained by KXAN, that Garcia will take over his new role on Nov 4, 2024.

The position, still listed as “vacant” on the City of Austin official website, has been filled by Eddie Garcia, according to Austin city officials.

In a joint public statement, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Interim City Manager Kimberly Tolbert credited Garcia for implementing policies, procedures, and initiatives to reduce violent crime and build community trust, and added they were sorry to see him go. “Chief Garcia was the right leader at the right time for the Dallas Police Department,” the statement said.

Eddie Garcia became Dallas’ 30th Chief of Police to preside over the ninth largest police department in the country in 2021.