HPISD Board Recognizes UIL Solo and Ensemble Winners

The Highland Park Independent School District’s Board of Trustees recognized three students honored with the University Interscholastic League’s State Solo & Ensemble Outstanding Performers award during the Sept. 17 meeting. Honorees included a flutist and two percussionists from Highland Park High School.

Board members further discussed the $137.3 million bond proposition and heard from three parents of HPISD students, all of whom voiced their support for the bond; one University Park resident reiterated the need for immediate maintenance and safety repairs and pointed out additional benefits the funding would have on specific projects, including allowing more money in the general fund for teacher salaries.

Also, during Tuesday’s meeting, the board further assessed MAP score data presented by deputy superintendent Shorr Heathcote. The data included areas of growth observation, with rankings for third, fifth, seventh, and eighth grade HPISD students increasing in the Masters range, and fifth and sixth grade math score levels paralleling twelfth grade scores in comparable districts.