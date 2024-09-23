Rain, Rain Stay Away, Let the PPC Auto Show Happen One of These Days

Preservation Park Cities (PPC) patrons will ponder in October what it means to live with art and try again to hold their annual auto show.

Highland Park Village and D Home magazine will present PCC’s Distinguished Speaker Luncheon Living with Art from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Dallas Country Club, 4155 Mockingbird Lane. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m.

Never mind the singular use of “Speaker” in the event name, organizers led by PPC president Alisa Sell and chairs Lindsey Doramus and Cate Ford have lined up a group of panelists to discuss such issues as how to create a more exciting, thoughtful connection with artwork in our homes.

Phillips regional director Joyce Goss will moderate the discussion with The Warehouse Dallas curator Thomas Feulmer, CCS Fine Art adviser Robyn Siegel, and Ashley Avrea Cathey, founder and Principal of Avrea and Company.

They will explore practical matters of valuing, acquiring, and owning art as well as the bigger question of how a relationship with art might evolve and deepen over time.

Luncheon tickets start at $300 for individuals. Visit preservationparkcities.org.

Also in October, PPC has set aside two potential days for an annual auto show that was cancelled twice in the spring because of weather concerns.

The 2024 Park Cities Car Show, sponsored by the Urban Team, an Allie Beth Allman, Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate, is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at Burleson Park, 3000 University Blvd.

However, organizers led by show chair Jason Morski have set aside Oct. 12 as a backup date in case it rains the first Saturday of the month.

The show is free to the public, but vehicle registration costs $30 per car or truck and $25 per motorcycle.