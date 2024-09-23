Monday, September 23, 2024

Vehicles in the "Trump Train" displayed American and "Make America Great Again" flags. PHOTO: Sarah Hodges
Trump Supporters Caravan Through Preston Hollow and the Park Cities

A caravan of supporters of presidential candidate Donald Trump drove through parts of Preston Hollow and the Park Cities at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The vehicles could be seen in University Park driving south on Preston Road before turning east on Beverly Drive and continuing down various streets in Highland Park. The vehicles displayed a mix of American flags, Texas flags, and “Make America Great Again” flags. Some of the cars and trucks could be heard playing patriotic music.

The Dallas County Republican Party has posted photos of the event on its Facebook page, and declared the Preston Hollow/Highland Park “Trump Train” “a HUGE success.” It plans to have another “Trump Train” on Sunday, Sept. 29, according to the Facebook post.

