UP Police Call to Say You Missed Jury Duty? It’s A Scam

The man said he was a detective with the University Park police department, and that’s what Stefanie Hutchens saw on her caller id. He asked if she was aware she had missed jury duty, and said she was now charged with offenses including contempt of court and failure to appear.

He told her that there was a warrant out for her arrest, which she needed to address immediately.

“I absolutely started going into panic mode,” Hutchens said. “I’m pretty alert and aware of scams and pay attention to my surroundings. And he was extremely convincing.”

Hutchens continued questioning the “detective” and began to suspect a scam. She later learned that the caller was not legitimate and that multiple Park Cities residents have received similar calls.

The University Park police department has posted an alert on its Facebook page, telling residents that it will not call them about jury duty and does not accept payment in the form of digital coin.

To avoid being scammed, the department suggests:

• Verifying the organization by asking for official identification and checking its legitimacy online or through other official channels.

• Not feeling pressured, as scammers often use high-pressure tactics and insist that victims make immediate contributions.

• Asking for documentation, as legitimate nonprofits will provide brochures, pamphlets or other paperwork.

The UP police department asks that residents report suspected scams by calling its non-emergency line at 214-363-3000.

Highland Park has also warned against scams. An email it sent last month told residents that “(s)cammers are constantly devising new methods to swindle money.”

The message reminded residents of utility imposter scams. It advised residents to contact their service provider or the police department if they have doubts about the legitimacy of a phone call or request to access their property for utility related services.

Utility imposters are a type of scammer with whom I’m personally familiar. My mother in California was recently persuaded to send $8,000 to callers from the “Department of Water and Power” who claimed her payments were overdue and threatened to immediately cut off her water and electricity.

She mentioned the scam to me prior to sending the money, and I did not suspect fraud.

Fortunately, her story ended happily. My mother quickly realized that she had been scammed and immediately called her bank’s fraud department. Since she had taken careful notes and sent payments via Zelle, the bank was able to enter the perpetrator’s account and return all the money.

And as for Hutchens, she has started asking all callers to identify themselves, has changed her passcodes, and has checked her cameras because she is unsure how the scammers acquired her personal information.

“Trust your gut instinct,” the nurse practitioner advised. “Don’t ever provide anybody with any kind of money or any kind of information, and call and verify who these people really are if you’re in doubt.”