Fall Gala to Benefit Families of First Responders and Military

Folds of Honor North Texas will bring together military and first responder families, veterans, scholarship recipients, and members of the North Texas community at its annual gala from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at AT&T Stadium.

Money raised at the gala will be used to provide educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded 52,000 scholarships totaling more than $240 million in all 50 states.

The November gala will feature dinner, an auction, and dancing to a performance from the Emerald City Band. Tickets start at $250 while sponsorships start at $5,000.

