HPHS Announces National Merit Semifinalists

Highland Park High School recently announced that 15 seniors have been named Semifinalists in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship program.

National Merit Semifinalists represent less than 1% of the country’s high school seniors. They were selected based on their scores on the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

About 95% of the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and approximately half the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship and earn the Merit Scholar title. Merit Scholar designees are selected based on their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

Highland Park High School’s National Merit Semifinalists are:

Mary S Brady

Jake L Elverum

David C Guo

Natalie K Koch

Neelan Krishna

Andrew S Li

Yiyoung Liu

Graham M Longhofer

Asher G Pinson

Yincheng Qian

Lakshmi Vemula

Emma L Wang

Emma Z Wang

Danica Xiao

Lauren Y Yue