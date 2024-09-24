Library Card Sign-Up Month Wraps Up Soon

Library Card Sign-Up Month ends on Sept. 30, which means bookworms have just one more week to celebrate with special offers from their Park Cities libraries.

The University Park Public Library is offering free replacement cards in September for readers whose cards may be lost or damaged.

At the Highland Park Library, young bibliophiles can pick up a miniature library card for their favorite stuffed animal friend this month, as well as one for themselves. The first 30 children who sign up for a card in September can choose a book from selected titles.

This month, the Highland Park Library is also giving out magnetic bookmarks and screen cleaners with its new logo, town librarian Kortney Nelson said.

Library Card Sign-Up Month is sponsored by the American Library Association. It has been held each September since 1987 to mark the beginning of the school year and recognize the crucial role of libraries in community education.